Andrew Hastie Resigns from Shadow Cabinet Over Immigration Stance

Federal Member for Canning and Shadow Home Affairs Minister Andrew Hastie has resigned from the Opposition’s Shadow Cabinet, effective immediately.

The announcement was made in a formal statement released on Friday. Hastie cited disagreements with Opposition Leader Sussan Ley over the Coalition’s immigration policy as the reason for his decision.

In his statement, Hastie confirmed that he offered his resignation during a discussion with Ley this morning. He said Ley had made it clear that the Shadow Home Affairs Minister would not lead or develop the Coalition’s immigration strategy.

“On this basis, I made the decision that I was not able to continue in this role and remain silent on immigration,” Hastie wrote.

Hastie said his resignation was consistent with Westminster convention, which requires solidarity within the Shadow Cabinet. He added that Ley should be given the opportunity to lead without internal intervention as the Coalition prepares its policy platform for the 2028 election.

He expressed gratitude for his time as Shadow Home Affairs Minister and wished Ley and the Shadow Cabinet success.

A family man, decorated former SAS officer, and committed Christian, Andrew Hastie has represented the seat of Canning since 2015, holding senior roles in defence and home affairs. He has warned that record levels of migration are fuelling Australia’s housing crisis and contributing to falling fertility rates.

“We must act. Net overseas migration must come down. Our first allegiance is to Australian citizens, ensuring they have a roof over their heads,” Hastie has said.

He noted that between 2000 and 2019, net overseas migration averaged around 190,000 per year, but under Labor’s first two years, it surged to half a million annually, adding more than one million people, a 70% increase on any other period in the nation’s history.