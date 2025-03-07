Image
News & Commentary ·United Kingdom

An Open Letter to King Charles III on the Spiritual Revival of a Nation

"You are a Christian king; Muslims have no use for you. They cannot and will not save you."

Johann Kurtz Mar 7, 2025

“Wake up, sleeper,
rise from the dead,
and Christ will shine on you.”

Ephesians 5:14

Your Majesty,

Britain is a Christian country, and you are a Christian king. If either of these fundamentals change, you will lose your throne. On this point, harbor no illusions.

Omnis potestas a Deo. All authority comes from God.

We are your servants – but you are God’s. “The authorities that exist have been established by God… For the one in authority is God’s servant for your good.” (Romans 13). Your authority is inextricably linked to your ability to deliver this good for your subjects. And you are wavering.

In your Coronation Oath, you swore to uphold your divine mandate.

“Will you to the utmost of your power maintain the Laws of God and the true profession of the Gospel?”

“All this I promise to do… The things which I have here before promised, I will perform and keep. So help me God.”

Do not deceive yourself. There are secular politicians – spineless globalists – who attempt to portray themselves as value-neutral universal friends, with as much in common with Pakistani Muslims as British Christians.

This cannot be your way. This is not your calling, nor is it the purpose of a king. You are a living avatar of inequality and particularity; King of the United Kingdom and Defender of the Faith. Trite appeals to universalism, diversity, and cultural equality only serve to undermine your own position and our loyalty to you.

You are a Christian king; Muslims have no use for you. They cannot and will not save you. For now, they use you for your fame and status, but they will discard you when they have the chance.

The time has come for boldness. A king who does not lead, and a king who does not protect, is no king at all. The Christian king, as Christ himself, must be willing to sacrifice himself to atone for the sins of the nation.

Your future depends on your subjects understanding you as the potential vessel for the return of our great Christian nation. This nation – this people – fades into history, but it is not dead yet. As long as the Christian king is alive, Britain lives, even if she sleeps.

We remember her and see her in our dreams. Do not defile her. For better or worse, your authority resides in this past. Our past. You will not find new justifications for your authority in a different future.

Clumsily mucking about with Islam takes you further from a secure future, not closer. You are trusting in instincts entirely constituted in a deranged age, and they are misleading you.

But – you lament – there is nothing else that can be done. If you act against the spirit of the age, surely you will be overthrown by worldly powers.

Not so. As long as the sleepers live, you can return.

This is the question that keeps you up at night: “How do I keep the monarchy relevant and beloved, that we may survive?”

But the answer is simple: save our country and you’ll secure your family’s reign for centuries. You will be beloved as no king has been for five hundred years.

Your first change must be to stop focusing on worldly affairs – turning Windsor Castle into a community centre – and return to spiritual leadership. Be bold, vocal, and wield all the splendor that your position affords you. Be unapologetic in your identity: the Christian King of Britain.

You cannot create a physical army to take power. The state is too strong; you are too weak. You would fall. So create a spiritual vanguard that the state cannot destroy. Sound the Horn of Salvation.

You must do this. There is great strife ahead of us: experts are already warning of civil war. Only Christianity’s return can temper this process and the violence that will surely come. Pax Christi in regno Christi. The peace of Christ in the Kingdom of Christ.

One way or another – as unthinkable as it might seem in our present moment – the replacement of the English in England must be undone. It will be undone, one way or the other. Mounting tensions cannot continue indefinitely; there is trouble on the horizon.

Only your hand can bring gentleness and sanity to this process. Sensing that something is deeply wrong, your people long for a change to the status quo. But the British are a tolerant and respectable people.

So far, they have resisted a loutish response. Guide them; chart an alternate path to senseless brutality. Be a Christian King.

Awaken the sleepers. We await you.

Originally published on my blog, Becoming Noble.

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
The Contrast Could Not Be Greater

The Contrast Could Not Be Greater

The despicable Dems fully revealed themselves at Trump’s speech.
By
by Bill MuehlenbergMar 7, 2025
Romanian Government Stops Election, Arrests Winning Candidate “To Save Democracy”

Romanian Government Stops Election, Arrests Winning Candidate “To Save Democracy”

"Ultimately, it seems Georgescu isn’t a threat to democracy, he’s a threat to the Industrial Military Bureaucracy."
By
by Rod LampardMar 6, 2025
Two-Tier Justice: New Sentencing Guidelines Favour Religious and Ethnic Minorities Over White Britons

Two-Tier Justice: New Sentencing Guidelines Favour Religious and Ethnic Minorities Over White Britons

"This two-tier approach to sentencing is an inversion of the rule of law."
By
by Staff WriterMar 6, 2025
Growing Calls to Defund Sydney Mardi Gras After Blasphemous Depiction of Jesus Christ

Growing Calls to Defund Sydney Mardi Gras After Blasphemous Depiction of Jesus Christ

"Demands are growing for the New South Wales government to defund the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras following the circulation of a viral image from the event depicting the mock execution of Jesus Christ."
By
by Staff WriterMar 5, 2025
UK Teacher Cancelled for Criticising Islam, Abortion and LGBTQ Has Dismissal Upheld

UK Teacher Cancelled for Criticising Islam, Abortion and LGBTQ Has Dismissal Upheld

"Dybowski’s dismissal seems to have been upheld on a technicality found in his criticisms of Sharia Law."
By
by Rod LampardMar 4, 2025
Liberal Senators Block Inquiry into Child Gender Medicine

Liberal Senators Block Inquiry into Child Gender Medicine

"The proposed inquiry sought to highlight potential harms, elevate the voices of detransitioners, and hold the medical industry accountable."
By
by Staff WriterMar 3, 2025
NSW Libertarians Oppose Greens Abortion Bill Mandating Midwives Carry Out Abortions: “This Is Overreach”

NSW Libertarians Oppose Greens Abortion Bill Mandating Midwives Carry Out Abortions: “This Is Overreach”

NSW Libertarians are opposing a Greens bill, which will coerce pro-life hospitals, and midwives into performing abortions.
By
by Rod LampardMar 1, 2025
US Law Bans Foreign Officials Who Censor Speech Online

US Law Bans Foreign Officials Who Censor Speech Online

"The No Censors on Our Shores Act will hold foreign officials accountable for violating Americans’ First Amendment rights."
By
by Staff WriterFeb 28, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2024, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.