Amish Volunteers Are Exposing Woke FEMA’s Hurricane Failures

"An army of Amish is rebuilding hurricane-ravaged areas on the United States East Coast at an astonishing pace."

Rod Lampard Apr 29, 2025

An army of Amish is rebuilding hurricane-ravaged areas on the United States East Coast at an astonishing pace.

The Pennsylvania-based Lancaster volunteer group Great Needs Trust (GNT) deployed teams to North and Western Coralina last November.

For the past 6 months, men and women have been tirelessly working to “restore communities devastated by Hurricane Helene,” which hit the East Coast two months prior.

The Amish’s disaster relief presence forms part of what is becoming a celebrated 2,000-strong volunteer response from across the country.

Talking with WCNC, members of the GNT team in Chimney Rock, NC, said they “felt drawn to come.”

“It’s inspiring to see people pull together and work together to get something done.”

One young Pine Creek Constructions crew member added, “We come out here every morning.”

In a now-viral cutaway segment, he added, “It just fills my heart with joy watching people get their life back again.”

Helene slammed into the Carolinas on September 26, 2024.

According to Britannica, 230 people died, and the costs go as high as $200 billion in lost infrastructure.

The contrast between the volunteer Amish building blitzkrieg and sluggish taxpayer-funded FEMA, poisoned by the Woke agenda, couldn’t be greater. 

This sizable gap between “progressives” in government and the power of praying people, was exposed by The Daily Wire in November.

They released internal messages on X showing FEMA workers in Florida being ordered by to “avoid homes advertising Donald Trump.”

The order was traced back to FEMA employee Marn’i Washington, who allegedly directed FEMA staff to blame Trump for FEMA’s failure to contact hurricane survivors.

According to the DW thread, “workers would enter into the system that they made no contact with the residents, blaming the directive: ‘Trump sign, no contact per leadership.’”

Dismayed, at least one of the workers told DW this wasn’t what they signed up for, “but when we got there, we were told to discriminate against Trump voters.

“It’s almost unbelievable,” they added, “to think that somebody in the federal government would think that’s okay.”

FEMA’s former administrator, Deanne Criswell, who was fired by Trump in January, later confirmed the incident.

In a statement distancing herself from the order and the 39-year-old female employee, Criswell described the event as an “isolated incident.” 

She then stated that the Marn’i had been “removed from her role, and the matter was being investigated.”

FEMA then claimed Marn’i was “not directed to tell teams to avoid these homes” with Trump flags or MAGA signs.

“FEMA helps all survivors regardless of their political preference or affiliation, and we are deeply disturbed by this employee’s actions,” the statement added.

Contradicting Criswell, Marn’i Washington claims she was framed.

The former FEMA employee maintains she was simply following FEMA protocol, telling CNN, “before being deployed to Florida, this was the work culture there.” 

Responding, Trump launched an investigation of FEMA by way of an executive order.

Marn’i’s counter-claims are specifically mentioned, as well as FEMA’s woeful handling of Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The EO cites “serious concerns about political bias in FEMA,” and raises questions about the use of $30 billion in disaster aid under the Biden administration.

As part of his wider efficiency initiative, last Friday,President Trump approved funding for North Carolina Democrat Governor, Josh Stein’s 131 page, Helene Action Plan.

Stein thanked Trump in a statement, stating that the $1.4 billion grant will be used to “get NC busy rebuilding people’s homes.”

Most of these funds, Stein explained, will go to “housing recovery for low- and moderate-income residents, with the rest for infrastructure rebuilding and economic development.”

