AI: The End of Human Creativity?

Does this trouble you? Google’s latest AI video model, Veo 3, has already shocked the world with its ability to generate hyper-realistic videos—complete with lifelike actors, dialogue, sound effects, and music—simply from text or image prompts.

Unveiled at Google I/O 2025 and developed by DeepMind, Veo 3 reportedly represents a “massive leap forward in AI content creation.” I mean, the thing offers cinematic-quality video, audio, and even full scripts, all produced by a machine, and with little to no human input. But it’s as disturbing as it is remarkable.

Here’s just a sampling, and remember, what you’re seeing here is completely fake. None of this is real:

Before you ask: yes, everything is AI here. The video and sound both coming from a single text prompt using #Veo3 by @GoogleDeepMind .Whoever is cooking the model, let him cook! Congrats @Totemko and the team for the Google I/O live stream and the new Veo site! pic.twitter.com/sxZuvFU49s — László Gaál (@laszlogaal_) May 21, 2025

A college professor doing a class on Gen Z slang and the video pans over to all the boomers taking notes and seeming super interested #veo3 pic.twitter.com/AogNFeiDLd — justin (@HonestBlogging) May 21, 2025

Google Veo 3 realism just broke the Internet yesterday.



This is 100% AI



10 wild examples:



1. Street interview that never happened pic.twitter.com/qdxZVhOO3G — Min Choi (@minchoi) May 22, 2025

NO WAY. It did it. And, was that, actually funny?



Prompt:

> a man doing stand up comedy in a small venue tells a joke (include the joke in the dialogue) https://t.co/GFvPAssEHx pic.twitter.com/LrCiVAp1Bl — fofr (@fofrAI) May 20, 2025

The future of film making, which has long been accustomed to spending tens of millions on CGI, special effects, and skilled production teams, may now be under serious threat. With Veo 3, AI can produce high-quality visual content without the need for expensive human labour. Jobs across the industry—CGI artists, actors, sound engineers, and composers—are now at legitimate risk of being rendered redundant.

Simply consider the fact that in 2013, this four-second scene from Studio Ghibli’s The Wind Rises, took more than a year and three months to animate. It could now be recreated by AI in a matter of seconds:

This four second crowd scene from Studio Ghibli’s The Wind Rises (2013) took animator Eiji Yamamori 1 year and 3 months to complete pic.twitter.com/RyOngP2o60 — Anime Aesthetics (@anime_twits) March 27, 2025

The implications are profound—and worrying. With full creative control now in the hands of AI, Veo 3 enables absolutely anyone to make a movie with nothing more than a few clicks and a prompt. Of course, this raises numerous ethical concerns—chief among them, the potential for deepfakes and the spread of propaganda and lies. What good is video evidence in a court of law in a world where anyone can create a hyper-realistic video of anybody doing anything? But perhaps, of equal danger, is its threat to human creativity itself.

As AI prepares to take over the production of music, film, and art, the heart of creativity will effectively be hollowed out. Machines may be able to produce content that is visually stunning and emotionally resonant, but they will lack the human touch, the soul that makes art truly powerful. It’s a difference that makes all the difference—a difference we can feel, but hardly put into words.

As the technology advances, the line between human-made and machine-made will soon disappear, leaving us to question: When everything can be generated by an algorithm, what’s the point? Are you going to line up at a museum to see images painted by a text prompt? Are you buying tickets to a band whose music is generated by a couple of lines of code?

When machines can replicate the complexity and wonder of human creation with terrifying accuracy, the human sense of awe will fade. The question of “Was this made by AI?” will quite literally haunt everything artistic and beautiful. Once AI dominates the creative world, it’s hard to see how humanity can ever reclaim its sense of wonder. Everything will be questioned. We may soon be left with nothing more than the hollow echo of a world where everything is generated, and nothing truly felt or created by human hands.

But it’s not all bad. The domination of AI may ultimately drive us off our screens, where everything is fake and lifeless and back into the real world—where wonder is once again felt in the things God has made—a sunset, a mountain range, the sound of birds in the morning, ocean waves on the shore, or even a handwritten letter. In an online world saturated with synthetic, artificial perfection, our true escape might just be life, as it was meant to be lived, in the world created, not by lifeless machines, but by the living God.