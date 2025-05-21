Image
AHPRA Targets Dr Jillian Spencer in Fresh Fight for Free Speech

"The persecution of doctors raising concerns about harm to children from gender interventions needs to stop," she said.

Rod Lampard May 22, 2025

The Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) is coming after Dr. Jillian Spencer’s social media posts.

Notice of her fresh fight for free speech was initiated by the Queensland OHO (Health Ombudsman) in a letter Dr. Spencer posted to X on Monday.

The OHO referred the matter to AHPRA, elevating “allegations and concerns” (referred to as a notification) about Dr. Spencer’s “conduct,” and perceived “inappropriate use of social media.”

Responding, the Australian Child Psychologist wrote, “All of my social media comments are on this X feed. The persecution of doctors raising concerns about harm to children from gender interventions needs to stop.”

No other specific details about the complaint are currently available.

However, Dr. Spencer did state that the allegations were from a “named member of the public,” and that she doesn’t know him.

No one at the OHO or AHPRA was willing to be transparent about the social media post in question.

Epoch Times (ET) – the only major outlet to cover Dr. Spencer’s new AHPRA struggle session – said the regulator refused to comment on the case.

AHRPA, citing their right to remain silent, told ET, “We can’t comment on individual cases, except to the extent that information is otherwise in the public domain.”

ET said OHO, an organisation that works with AHPRA, was just as opaque. 

Reasons for targeting Dr Spencer are probably connected to her preference for evidence-based medical care.

An expert in her field, Spencer opposes the LGBTQ+ ideology-based “affirming care” currently applied to children.

Disregarding 20 years of experience, Queensland Children’s Hospital suspended Spencer after a complaint was made against her in 2023. 

As I explained in April, pro-PRIDE political activism seems to be trumping medical professionalism.

AHPRA’s new investigation into Dr. Spencer could be related to her bid for President of the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists (RAZCP).

707 colleagues backed Dr. Spencer’s candidacy, despite activists gaslighting her as “transphobic.

Of the 3 candidates for president, Dr Spencer was the only one calling for an end to the RAZCP’s position on the gender intervention of children.

The winning candidate had ties to the NSW government’s horrendous free speech gag order known as “gay conversion laws.”

Another possible trigger for the latest lawfare against Dr. Spencer is a speech she delivered in March called “The Personal Cost of Advocacy.”

Being in a hospital surrounded by Trans-PRIDE flags and professionals pushing Trans-PRIDE paraphernalia, she said, made her “feel physically sick.”

“All the pride days, the IDAHOBIT day, and the wear purple week of events were insufferable and completely inappropriate for a children’s hospital,” Spencer added.

In effect, she said, this wasn’t healthcare, it was indoctrination.

So, she tore down some material in a waiting room, put her foot down, then refused to use the preferred pronouns of children.

Being part of the Let Women Speak events, Dr. Spencer added, was a relief.

Being suspended because of false allegations made by a “trans” patient wasn’t.

Going public with the reasons why she had been cancelled “felt great as a way to strike back when everything felt lost.”

This also helped get her connected to people who shared her situation and agreed with her protest.

Dr. Spencer thanked Catholics for being “magnificent sources of support and for prayer.”

“Being prayed for,” she said, “was very comforting, even for someone like me who isn’t religious.”

Watch the complete 19-minute speech here:

Special Request:

