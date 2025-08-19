Image
AHPRA Flooded With Signatures as Thousands Back Christian GP

“This is censorship in a lab coat. If AHPRA does not back down, public trust in the regulator will collapse.”

George Christensen Aug 20, 2025

CitizenGO petition targets regulator over what it calls censorship in medicine.

More than 12,000 Australians have signed a CitizenGO petition in just four days, calling on the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency to reinstate Victorian general practitioner Dr Jereth Kok. The petition can be viewed here.

CitizenGo launched the campaign after Dr Kok was suspended in 2019 despite having no patient complaints and no clinical misconduct. Regulators flagged years of his private, satirical and faith-based social media posts as “misconduct.”

A tribunal dismissed a portion of the allegations but upheld others, leaving him facing a sanctions hearing in 2026 that could end his career.

CitizenGO said the surge of signatures demonstrates that Australians are alarmed at regulators using licensing powers to silence lawful speech. The organisation urged the public to continue signing the petition.

Australian Director Mr George Christensen said the response proves Australians will not accept medical regulators being used to punish lawful speech.

“More than 12,000 Australians have hammered AHPRA’s leadership with a clear message: reinstate Dr Kok and stop persecuting doctors for their Christian beliefs,” Mr Christensen said.

“This is censorship in a lab coat. If AHPRA does not back down, public trust in the regulator will collapse.”

CitizenGO campaigner Mr Brian Marlow said the suspension is an abuse of process.

“This case is an outrage,” Mr Marlow said.“Six years in limbo with no patient complaints and no harm done is unacceptable. Almost 12,000 Australians rallied in four days because they are fed up with AHPRA’s ideological crusade. The agency must reinstate Dr Kok immediately.”

CitizenGO has pledged to keep escalating its campaign until Dr Kok is restored to practice. Supporters are being urged to add their names to the growing list.

