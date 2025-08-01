Image
AFP Reports Record Rise in Human Trafficking and Slavery: Australia’s Forced Marriage With Multiculturalism Is a Flop

"Data released this week by the Australian Federal Police reported a 12.3% rise in abuse cases."

Rod Lampard Aug 2, 2025

The Australian Labor Party’s failure to see the failings of multiculturalism might be behind a record rise in human trafficking and slavery.

Data released this week by the Australian Federal Police (AFP) reported a 12.3% rise in abuse cases.

382 instances of “modern slavery and human trafficking” in 2023-2024 trumped previous years.

Leading the number bounce were 109 reports of child trafficking and 91 reports of forced marriages.

The AFP also reported 89 cases of forced labour, 59 cases of sexual exploitation, and 21 cases of domestic servitude.

Debt bondage, slavery, harbouring, and organ trafficking were also listed.

Offering specifics, the AFP said they “dismantled an organised criminal group in July last year.”

The group was “allegedly involved in the trafficking of women. One of whom was a 17-year-old girl from Indonesia, sent to Australia to engage in sex work.”

An Indonesian man was consequently caught and charged for allegedly working with “a female Indonesian-based recruiter to find victims to send to Australia.”

That AFP Indo-Australian investigation revealed a second female recruiter, based in Sydney.

She would “fraudulently enrol the girls as students at an education provider, to prolong the victims’ stay in Australia,” the AFP determined.

“Instead of attending their enrolled courses, the victims were forced to work in the sex industry.”

On forced marriages, the AFP said the numbers are probably a lot higher (see here).

Although “reports of forced marriage have been increasing in recent years,” many cases are not being reported. 

Policing human trafficking and slavery, they said, was being hindered by a lack of intel.

This, the AFP implied, was largely due to the Australian public’s ignorance about other cultures.

Appearing to blame, so-called “systemic racism” for the culture of silence is an easy out for the AFP. 

The most likely suspects are the narratives forcing Australians to swallow activist-curated falsehoods.

Such as the socially corrosive demonisation of European heritage and national identity, in favour of the incohesive post-modern dogmas of PRIDE and multiculturalism.

I would argue that multiculturalism is the reason for the mass silence.

Why would Australians speak out, or even spot the difference, when they’ve been shown that doing so will get you cancelled by the proverbial leftwing lynch mob?

This includes being slandered with fake terms like “Islamophobia” when criticising Islam, or smeared as a “racist” for criticising “all cultures are equal,” multiculturalism.

With respect, the AFP are paid to join the dots, so why aren’t they?

The AFP are not ignorant about the potential legal and social costs associated with being accused of breaking with the leftist hegemony’s culture war taboos.

For instance, according to the United Nations’ Declaration of Rights for Indigenous Peoples, “it is considered racist to criticise another culture.”

Yet, that’s what the AFP is rightly requesting that we all do.

When it comes to human trafficking and slavery, the AFP are asking all Australians to work harder in spotting the cultural clues.

They want schools to look out for “signs of children being forced to marry.” 

This is necessary, the AFP shockingly admitted, because “forced marriages are the most reported human trafficking offence in Australia.”

The reason for asking people to look out for these cultural differences is that “victims of forced marriages won’t report it themselves.” 

They’re “often young and may be reluctant to come forward to authorities.”

By way of prevention, the AFP said they are now actively “trying to raise awareness of the laws in Australia.”

It’s a good initiative, and it’s telling.

Define “others.”

Outside of rampant child abuse in some Indigenous communities, who else would the AFP be talking about when they say they’re preventing crime by “teaching others the laws of Australia?”

While I think their plan is a good one, I’m not sure it will succeed.

At least not until the Australian Federal Police’s cultural sensitivity department stops tiptoeing around specific references to cultural identifiers. Namely, ethnicity, religion, and country of origin.

We’re not fools.

Their language already indicates that the crisis is a consequence of no integration, mass immigration.

Especially immigrants from cultures that still practice slavery and forced child marriages, like India and the Islamic world.

Worth noting, in its report, the AFP did not mention sex-selective abortions.

For the AFP’s plan to prevent human trafficking and slavery to work, these cultures cannot be left unchallenged.

Unfortunately, hiding facts for the sake of cultural safetyism forces the AFP to participate in the “that’s racism” roadblocks to reporting.

Notoriously apathetic – “don’t talk to me about religion or politics” – Australia isn’t about to step up, and into the ring, against the disciples of Marxian Woke activism, when even our own politicians won’t.

Surely, protecting multiculturalism undermines the AFP and policing the problems caused by it?

As the AFP assertion about Australian law confirms, child brides and slavery were never part of post-1788 Australian culture. 

As I’ve said before, Western multiethnic social cohesion cannot survive what multiculturalism allows.

Dismissing the cultural links between forced marriages and multiculturalism will either end in the miscarriage of true justice or no justice at all.

