Image
News & Commentary ·World

AfD Calls COVID Response a “Test Run for Something Much Bigger”

"What we witnessed during COVID policy measures was a test run, a trial run for something much bigger," she said.

Staff Writer Dec 30, 2025

Alternative for Germany (AfD) co-leader Alice Weidel has claimed that government measures implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic were used to test public compliance with expanded state control.

In remarks made last week, Weidel said she believes pandemic policies served as a “trial run” to assess how far governments could go in restricting civil liberties and how readily the public would comply. She argued that authorities tested “repressive measures” and relied on what she described as media manipulation, agitation, and propaganda to secure public acceptance.

Weidel further claimed that these measures were coordinated by what she termed a “political-media complex” and described the pandemic response as being based on “one of the biggest lies ever.” She compared the tactics used during the pandemic to what she characterized as fear-based messaging around climate change, saying the same mechanisms were at work.

“I’m firmly convinced that what we witnessed during COVID policy measures was a test run, a trial run for something much bigger,” she said.

“They precisely tested systems to see how far they could go with repressive measures to restrict civil rights and to what extent people would comply through media manipulation, agitation and propaganda,” she said.

“This was all orchestrated by the political-media  complex to completely break people down with one of the biggest lies ever, just like with climate change fear—it’s exactly the same mechanism.”

AfD has been polling strongly in national opinion surveys, often at or near its highest recorded levels. Recent polls have put the AfD’s support at around 26–27 per cent, at times ahead of the mainstream conservative CDU/CSU bloc in representative surveys, indicating it as one of the most popular parties in the country if a federal vote were held now.

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
Governments Exist to Protect Rights, Not Control Lives: Politicians Are Not Parents

Governments Exist to Protect Rights, Not Control Lives: Politicians Are Not Parents

"Once the principle is accepted that the state’s primary responsibility is to eliminate all perceived risks, except, notably, the risk posed by the state itself, there is no logical limit to its power."
By
by Ben DavisDec 29, 2025
Musk: “The Great Replacement Has Already Happened”

Musk: “The Great Replacement Has Already Happened”

"Nearly 3 out of 4 children in Brussels are now of non-European origin."
By
by Staff WriterDec 28, 2025
White House Urges Weekly Prayer for the Nation

White House Urges Weekly Prayer for the Nation

“What if one million Americans dedicated one hour a week to praying for our country and our people?” the White House asked.
By
by Staff WriterDec 28, 2025
A Multiculturalism With No Place for Western Culture

A Multiculturalism With No Place for Western Culture

"If multiculturalism cannot survive alongside Western culture as it actually exists—if it must suppress free speech, a core Western value, in order to function—then it ceases to be an ideology of coexistence. It becomes an ideology of exclusion, elevating all cultures at the expense of Western culture."
By
by Staff WriterDec 27, 2025
UK Teacher Cleared After Being Fired for Affirming Britain’s Christian Heritage

UK Teacher Cleared After Being Fired for Affirming Britain’s Christian Heritage

"The situation worsened when the Metropolitan Police's child abuse investigation team got involved, launching an investigation into the alleged 'hate crime.'"
By
by Rod LampardDec 27, 2025
U.S. Imposes Visa Bans to Defend Free Speech From European Regulation

U.S. Imposes Visa Bans to Defend Free Speech From European Regulation

"For far too long, ideologues in Europe have led organized efforts to coerce American platforms to punish American viewpoints they oppose."
By
by Staff WriterDec 26, 2025
Were Conservatives Wrong About Identity Politics?

Were Conservatives Wrong About Identity Politics?

"Every group practices in-group loyalty, every community defends its interests, every people invest in their continuity—except one. Ignoring this reality ensured our own inevitable decline."
By
by Ben DavisDec 24, 2025
The Jesus Revolution and Christmas

The Jesus Revolution and Christmas

"Jesus has been the best toppler of tyrants the world has ever known."
By
by Matthew LittlefieldDec 24, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.