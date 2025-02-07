Activists Blame ACL for the Northern Territory Removing Pride Flags From Public Owned Spaces

Contrary to ACL’s critics, the Australian Christian Lobby says it wasn’t behind the Northern Territory removing LGBT flags from two hospitals.

The Territory’s new Country Liberal Party minister for health, Steve Eddington directed staff to take down the PRIDE flags citing protocol, in late January.

Eddington said he was reasserting the Flag Act.

As such, “all NT health facilities were to comply with that protocol” by removing the politically charged flags.

This was because “some flag displays at hospitals were not compliant,” Eddington told NT News.

Revised in 2008, the Flag Act only recognises the Stars and Crosses – Australia’s blue, and red ensigns – as official national flags.

Protocol dictates that the blue ensign not be smaller than, nor flown in an inferior position to other flags.

Neither should the blue and red ensign be flown together at the same time.

Eddington’s decision rips out the questionably constitutional bits found within the previous Labor government’s Woke, Gender Equality Plan 2022-2025.

Authored by former Minister for Youth, and Women, Lauren Moss, the largely LGBTQ+ Labor program was designed to “push the barrier” by celebrating “gender diversity, create safe spaces, and end inequality with inclusion.”

Described as an achievement, the GEP LGBTQ+ “voice and visibility” rules required health services, and sub-contracted service providers to “upgrade entrances, waiting rooms, and bathrooms to be more inclusive.”

As such, the “health policy” required, that “the pride rainbow flag and other flags supporting gender identity diverse people be displayed in hospital foyers and other public spaces.”

Additionally, Labor’s program established an LGBTQIA+ medical bureaucracy “to support sexuality and gender identity diverse consumers,” which included the “transitioning” of kids.

NT Health are reportedly working against Eddington.

They want to reinstate the acronym army’s flags, suggesting that the refusal to comply was due to a “backlash against removing the “diversity” symbols.”

Denying any role in the rollback, ACL’s Northern Territory director, Nicholas Lay, said, ACL didn’t make the complaint.

Regardless, Lay added, ACL applauds the move.

“For too long, ideologically driven practices have put vulnerable children at risk, particularly in healthcare settings.

“The flags were a visible demonstration of that,” he explained.

“Their removal from NT hospitals is a sign of long-overdue reform within NT Health, and we hope this is just the beginning.”

To this, Lay added, “This is a great first step by the new Health Minister, Steven Edgington. But more needs to be done.”

Lay then restated the contents of ACL’s Oct. 17 2024 petition, calling on the Country Liberal Party to end the LGBTQ’s mutilation of children.

A brutal act carried out under the deceptive phrase “gender-affirming care.”

Recommitting to ending LGBTQAI+ conversion “therapy” for kids, Lay said, ACL will, “continue to call for an immediate suspension of medical transitioning for children and full inquiry into these practices here in the Territory.”

ACL’s petition on behalf of kids exposed to extremist gender/queer critical theory also protested the infiltration of “Woke ideology into professional medical care in the Northern Territory.”

Those concerns reach as far as NT Labor’s proposed 2022 lawfare legislation which threatened to shut down Christian schools by forcing them to hire staff regardless of an individual’s suitability for the role.

LGBTQAI+ activist, and then NT Attorney General Chanston Paech, wanted to humiliate, intimidate, and malign Christian organisations, in particular, Christian parents by politicising phobias.

Unsurprisingly, Paech had a meltdown over Eddington’s decision.

The former NT AG insinuated that by removing identity politics from hospitals, Eddington was putting lives at risk.

Subsequently, Paech described Eddington’s directive as a “cheap political move.”

Then, by way of implication, Paech seemed to argue that the common-sense national unity protocol, was – in his words – “hateful, and divisive”

Of significance, ACL’s pro-kids position, and Eddington’s protocol directive, coincides with United States’ president Donald Trump’s executive orders ending the LGBTrans takeover of medicine and the military.