Image
Culture ·News & Commentary

A Childless Nation Is a Dead Nation

“A baby drought is not just a family issue; it’s a national crisis. And a national crisis that we face today.”

Staff Writer Jun 30, 2025

The Bible teaches that children are a precious gift from God, a heritage, and a reward to be treasured. They are not only a blessing to their parents but are also described as arrows in the hands of a warrior—indeed, a man with a full quiver is considered truly blessed (Psa. 127:3-4). Grandchildren, too, are portrayed as a crown to the elderly (Pro. 17:6). Beyond enriching individual families, children—especially those raised with godly values—play an essential role in securing the future of a nation.

When a nation faces a decline in birth rates, the crisis is not just within individual families but for the nation as a whole. A low birth rate means fewer children to carry on the legacy and responsibilities of society. To make up for this deficit, governments often resort to importing people from other nations to sustain the population. These “other people’s children” inherit the wealth and resources accumulated by families that no longer sustain their own future. For example, if one state were to cease having children altogether, in just 100 years, its population would be entirely replaced by people born elsewhere.

As such, a baby drought is not just a family issue; it’s a national crisis. And a national crisis that we face today. Many Western countries are experiencing historically low birth rates, leading to shrinking and aging populations. This demographic decline threatens not only economic growth by reducing the workforce and increasing the burden on social welfare systems, but also cultural continuity, as fewer children grow up to inherit and contribute to their societies.

Yet, amidst this crisis, Western governments continue to support the practice of abortion, further contributing to the decline in births. However, for a nation to survive and thrive, it must actively oppose practices that lead to childlessness and undermine the value of family life. This includes not only abortion, but also policies and societal pressures that discourage motherhood and fatherhood or make it financially unfeasible for families to live on a single income.

High taxes, for instance, place a significant burden on families, making it harder to raise children. Additionally, pushing women into the taxpaying workforce at the expense of staying home to care for their children often leaves them torn between career and family. The cultural devaluation of motherhood and the absence of societal support for families only exacerbate the problem.

A profound cultural shift is needed to reverse this trend. A nation that fails to honour motherhood is a nation headed toward decline. If we care about the future of our country, we must demand policies that support family life. This means making it easier for families to have as many children as they desire without fear of financial ruin. We must reduce the tax burden on families and create an environment where raising children is seen as a worthy and fulfilling purpose.

This is not just a matter of policy; it’s a matter of national survival. We should act as though the future of our nation truly depends on it, because it does.

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
Christian Pastor Crucified in Arizona

Christian Pastor Crucified in Arizona

"Pastor Bill was found with his arms pinned to the wall in a crucifixion-like pose, and a crown of thorns placed on his head."
By
by Staff WriterJun 30, 2025
Hungary Defies EU, Champions Family Over LGBTQ+ Agenda

Hungary Defies EU, Champions Family Over LGBTQ+ Agenda

"Euroleftists are framing child protection amendments to Hungary’s 2011 Constitution as a war on the LGBTQ+."
By
by Rod LampardJun 29, 2025
Chaos Once Signaled Divine Disapproval; Now You’re Not Allowed to Notice

Chaos Once Signaled Divine Disapproval; Now You’re Not Allowed to Notice

"The so-called primitives may have shown more wisdom than modern intellectuals. They saw looming catastrophe as divine disapproval and sought to avert it; today’s intelligentsia sees chaos and charges headlong into oblivion without thought or hesitation."
By
by Ben DavisJun 28, 2025
X Adds Feature to Report Posts Deemed ‘Illegal in Australia’

X Adds Feature to Report Posts Deemed ‘Illegal in Australia’

"Critics say the move legitimises creeping global censorship, normalising the idea that governments should dictate speech standards, even far beyond their borders."
By
by Staff WriterJun 28, 2025
“I Was Wrong”: Veteran Broadcaster Admits Fault Over COVID Coverage

“I Was Wrong”: Veteran Broadcaster Admits Fault Over COVID Coverage

"It’s appalling that others in mainstream media and government refuse to admit what is now so scientifically obvious," Smith said.
By
by Staff WriterJun 28, 2025
‘Let It Die’: Chavura Says Liberal Party Can’t Be Saved

‘Let It Die’: Chavura Says Liberal Party Can’t Be Saved

“Perhaps the best thing for the Liberal Party is for it to die because I just can't see any way that this party can possibly be fixed.”
By
by Staff WriterJun 27, 2025
Don’t Blame the Government For the Mess We Made

Don’t Blame the Government For the Mess We Made

"A government will not uphold what its people no longer believe. When the people cast off the moral restraints of Christianity, it was only a matter of time before the government did the same."
By
by Ben DavisJun 26, 2025
Who Decides What’s a ‘Rabbit Hole’? Canavan Slams YouTube Ban for Kids

Who Decides What’s a ‘Rabbit Hole’? Canavan Slams YouTube Ban for Kids

“The government claims that it is banning kids from YouTube because it drives kids ‘down rabbit holes.' Why does our government think it is their job to decide what people watch and listen to?" Senator Canavan asked.
By
by Staff WriterJun 26, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.