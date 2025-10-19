Image
Australia ·News & Commentary

7News Accused of Misleading Edit in Coverage of Melbourne’s March for Australia Rally

"The people who came to pick the fight with the police were the issue-motivated groups on the Left. I can tell you that the March for Australia group were peaceful," the officer said.

Staff Writer Oct 19, 2025

7News Melbourne has faced backlash online after being accused of posting an edited video on social media that appeared to suggest participants in the March for Australia rally in Melbourne had turned violent.

In a social media post with comments disabled, the outlet captioned the video: “A frustrated Victorian Police officer has taken aim at protesters in Melbourne after rocks were thrown at police during the March for Australia.”

7News added that the incident came “after two officers were hospitalised after clashing with anti-immigration protestors.”

The 52-second clip featured Victoria Police Officer Wayne Cheeseman holding a rock and saying:

“This is what was thrown at police today, and I think Melbourne has had a gut-full.

“I look on the social media platforms of some of these issue-motivated groups that are saying police used excessive force. The fact was, these were being thrown at police. Bottles filled with shards of glass were being thrown at the police, rotten fruit was being thrown at police, bins were put on fire, flags were on fire, and I think really—enough is enough.

“The disruption to Melbourne, to the general public who want to come into our fine city, the disruption to businesses—we really need to find an answer to what we do,” he said.”

The video, as shared by 7News, omitted a section of Officer Cheeseman’s comments in which he distinguished between the March for Australia participants and other groups present at the protest.

In the rest of the statement, Cheeseman said: “People came to pick a fight with the police. The people who came to pick the fight with the police were the issue-motivated groups on the Left. I can tell you that the March for Australia group were peaceful, they were engaging, they listened to our instructions, they did what they were told, and they protested by example.”

Social media users have accused 7News of misleading viewers by excluding that portion of the officer’s remarks.

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
If They Truly Cared About Preventing Extremism, They’d Be Thanking Us, Not Silencing Us

If They Truly Cared About Preventing Extremism, They’d Be Thanking Us, Not Silencing Us

"The 'war on right-wing extremism' has become a convenient instrument for silencing dissent, not for safeguarding democracy."
By
by Ben DavisOct 19, 2025
Erasing “Race” Was Never About Ending Racism

Erasing “Race” Was Never About Ending Racism

The denial of race as a meaningful concept not only undermines the biblical understanding of family, heritage, and covenant, but it also plays into the hands of ideologies that seek to erase the foundations of national and cultural identity.
By
by Ben DavisOct 18, 2025
Italy vs. Islam: Giorgia Meloni to Preserve National Identity With Ban on Islamic Separatism 

Italy vs. Islam: Giorgia Meloni to Preserve National Identity With Ban on Islamic Separatism 

“The Italian government is renewing its pre-election vow to stop the Islamification of Italy by introducing a law against Islamic separatism to protect Italian identity, security, and Western values.”
By
by Rod LampardOct 18, 2025
Grok Confirms X Is Suppressing Caldron Pool

Grok Confirms X Is Suppressing Caldron Pool

Grok found an 85-95% likelihood that X is aggressively suppressing Caldron Pool, with engagement levels so low they resemble those of accounts with fewer than 1,000 followers.
By
by Staff WriterOct 17, 2025
Revival Sweeps Across America as Interest in Christianity Surges

Revival Sweeps Across America as Interest in Christianity Surges

"Bible sales in the U.S. have surged by an extraordinary 41.6% since 2022."
By
by Staff WriterOct 16, 2025
Increasing Violence Against India’s Christians Is a Multiculturalism and Mass Immigration Red Flag

Increasing Violence Against India’s Christians Is a Multiculturalism and Mass Immigration Red Flag

Hindu nationalists are intensifying their violence against India’s Christians, using anti-conversion laws and state complicity to persecute believers through arrests, beatings, and even denial of burial rights.
By
by Rod LampardOct 16, 2025
A Deceit in Our Times

A Deceit in Our Times

"We no longer have a common mind about the essentials of our natures as individuals within community. Thus, we cannot recognise deconstructionist words that are, by definition, for any loyal leftist, focussed on tearing down what has built our democracy."
By
by Dr Stephen FysonOct 15, 2025
Over 30 Christians Killed Daily in Nigeria, Report Finds

Over 30 Christians Killed Daily in Nigeria, Report Finds

"More than 380 million Christians worldwide now face high levels of persecution—an increase of five million from the previous year. In other words, one in every seven Christians experiences discrimination or violence because of their faith."
By
by Staff WriterOct 15, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.