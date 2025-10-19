7News Accused of Misleading Edit in Coverage of Melbourne’s March for Australia Rally

7News Melbourne has faced backlash online after being accused of posting an edited video on social media that appeared to suggest participants in the March for Australia rally in Melbourne had turned violent.

In a social media post with comments disabled, the outlet captioned the video: “A frustrated Victorian Police officer has taken aim at protesters in Melbourne after rocks were thrown at police during the March for Australia.”

7News added that the incident came “after two officers were hospitalised after clashing with anti-immigration protestors.”

The 52-second clip featured Victoria Police Officer Wayne Cheeseman holding a rock and saying:

“This is what was thrown at police today, and I think Melbourne has had a gut-full.

“I look on the social media platforms of some of these issue-motivated groups that are saying police used excessive force. The fact was, these were being thrown at police. Bottles filled with shards of glass were being thrown at the police, rotten fruit was being thrown at police, bins were put on fire, flags were on fire, and I think really—enough is enough.

“The disruption to Melbourne, to the general public who want to come into our fine city, the disruption to businesses—we really need to find an answer to what we do,” he said.”

A frustrated Victoria Police officer has taken aim at protestors in Melbourne after rocks were thrown at police during the March for Australia.



It comes after two officers were hospitalised after clashing with anti-immigration protestors. Get the full story on 7NEWS at 6pm.… pic.twitter.com/rtGfYN1DmL — 7NEWS Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) October 19, 2025

The video, as shared by 7News, omitted a section of Officer Cheeseman’s comments in which he distinguished between the March for Australia participants and other groups present at the protest.

In the rest of the statement, Cheeseman said: “People came to pick a fight with the police. The people who came to pick the fight with the police were the issue-motivated groups on the Left. I can tell you that the March for Australia group were peaceful, they were engaging, they listened to our instructions, they did what they were told, and they protested by example.”

Social media users have accused 7News of misleading viewers by excluding that portion of the officer’s remarks.