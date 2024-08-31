by James White on August 28, 2024 at 2:30 am

Two topics today. First forty minutes on my thoughts on the upcoming election and how, if the Marxists are victorious (and that may be a foregone conclusion), it could be the last even pretend election in our lifetimes, and how this should, in my opinion, impact those who have decided that not voting is their best choice. Then, in the The post Why I Will Still Vote Against the Marxists, and Why the Crusades Were Still a Mockery of the Cross and the Gospel appeared first on Alpha and Omega Ministries.