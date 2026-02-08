Image
Europe ·News & Commentary

50 Million Muslims Now Live in Europe, Up From 500,000 at Century’s Turn

“In a nation that was built around the Church of England, Muslims are now running major cities across the country for the first time in history.”

Staff Writer Feb 9, 2026

Newsmax host Rob Finnerty has drawn attention to Muslim population figures in Europe during a recent segment that went viral across social media, arguing that large-scale demographic change across the continent is the result of deliberate political decisions rather than chance.

During the broadcast, Finnerty said, “50 million Muslims now live in Europe, at the turn of the century, that number was less than 500K, and more are arriving every day.” He attributed the change to immigration and border policies adopted by European leaders over recent decades.

Finnerty criticized political elites for their approach to migration and demographic change, stating: “As the people who lead these countries try to do what Joe Biden tried to do here, and that is fundamentally change the racial and ethnic makeup of a nation.” He added, “And make White Christians a minority in their own country.”

Referring specifically to the United Kingdom, Finnerty said: “In England alone, right now, ten major cities, including London, now have Muslim mayors.” He continued, “In a nation that was built around the Church of England, Muslims are now running major cities across the country for the first time in history.”

Commenting on cultural and political reactions, he said, “And the English want us to believe that this is all normal.” He added, “So this is not the Middle East. It’s not East Minneapolis even, that is England.”

Finnerty questioned the motives of national leaders, saying: “And when you see images like that, you can’t help but ask why anyone, a prime minister or a president or a king would deliberately try to destroy their own country.” He asked, “Why would you do that? Why is this being done?”

He also criticized open-border policies, stating: “And because European leaders still celebrate our failed experiment in open borders, it failed here in the United States, and because they’ve chosen to stand with radical Muslims over their own people…” He said, “It’s because of all of these reasons, these countries are falling apart and failing.”



