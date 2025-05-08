3 Doors Down Frontman Announces Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis: “I Have No Fear”

Brad Arnold, lead singer of the popular rock band 3 Doors Down, shared devastating news with fans today, revealing that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. In a video posted on the band’s official social media channels, Arnold confirmed the diagnosis and announced the cancellation of their upcoming summer tour.

Arnold explained that he had been feeling unwell for some time before seeking medical attention. After undergoing tests, doctors diagnosed him with chronic renal carcinoma (a form of kidney cancer) that had spread to his lungs.

“It’s stage four, and that’s not real good,” Arnold said in the video. Despite the grim diagnosis, the singer expressed a strong sense of faith, stating, “We serve a mighty God, and He can overcome anything. So I have no fear. I really sincerely am not scared of it at all.”

As a result of Arnold’s health condition, 3 Doors Down made the decision to cancel their summer tour. Arnold asked fans to keep him in their thoughts and prayers during this challenging time.

Brad Arnold, lead singer of 3 Doors Down, announced today that he has stage 4 cancer and the band is canceling their tour. Prayers for you 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Bdvz5XidH5 — OneOutOfFour (@OneOutof4) May 7, 2025

“I’d love for you to lift me up in prayer every chance you get,” Arnold said. “And I think it’s time for me to maybe go listen to my body a little bit.”

The band expressed their deep gratitude for the support of their fans and promised to keep them updated on any future plans. Arnold concluded the video by thanking fans for their love and support, saying, “God loves you. We love you. See you.”

Arnold has used his huge platform to share his faith in Jesus with his fans and “give glory to God.” He previously told Fox News, “To a lot of people, this world is a really, really dark place. And it’s not for all of us, but for a lot of people it is, and to shine a light in that darkness is the greatest thing I feel that I can do with my platform.”