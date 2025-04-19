20 Reasons to Believe the Resurrection

The resurrection of Jesus is one of the most significant and debated events in history. It lies at the heart of Christianity, shaping not only the early church but also Western civilisation as a whole. While many claim that the resurrection is a matter of faith, there is a compelling case to be made for its historical validity.

From the empty tomb witnessed by multiple individuals to the dramatic transformations of Jesus’ disciples, the evidence surrounding the resurrection suggests that it is not a mere legend but an event grounded in real history.

This list explores key points that support the resurrection as a historical reality, offering insights from ancient texts, early Christian testimony, and external sources, as well as examining the profound impact it has had on the world.

1. Empty Tomb Discovered by Multiple Witnesses

The discovery of Jesus’ empty tomb is recorded in all four Gospels and attested by multiple witnesses, including Mary Magdalene, other women, and later the apostles. Despite varying details, the consistency of these accounts suggests a shared historical event. The empty tomb was a foundational claim publicly proclaimed in Jerusalem, where it could have easily been disproven if false.

2. Women as First Witnesses

In 1st-century Jewish and Roman society, women’s testimony was often considered unreliable. Yet, the Gospels unanimously report women as the first to discover the empty tomb and encounter the risen Jesus. If the story were fabricated, male witnesses would likely have been chosen to bolster credibility, making the inclusion of women a mark of authenticity.

3. Disciples’ Transformation and Martyrdom

After Jesus’ crucifixion, the disciples were initially terrified, hiding from the authorities. Yet, within weeks, they boldly preached the resurrection, even under threat of death. Their dramatic shift from fear to boldness and willingness to face martyrdom for their beliefs suggests they were genuinely convinced of the resurrection, having personally encountered the risen Jesus.

4. Rapid Spread of Christianity Despite Persecution

Christianity spread rapidly across the Roman Empire, despite intense persecution and no political or military backing. The resurrection was the central message fueling this growth, with believers risking their lives to proclaim it. The willingness of early Christians to endure suffering supports the idea that they were convinced of the truth of Jesus’ resurrection.

5. Multiple Post-Resurrection Appearances

The New Testament records Jesus appearing to individuals (like Mary Magdalene), small groups (like the disciples), and even a crowd of over 500 people at once, as noted by Paul in 1 Corinthians 15. These varied appearances, over 40 days, reduce the likelihood of hallucination or isolated delusion, pointing to a real event.

6. Consistency of Early Christian Testimony

Early Christian creeds, such as the one in 1 Corinthians 15:3-7, affirm the resurrection and date to within a few years of Jesus’ death. These creeds, along with consistent oral traditions and detailed Gospel accounts, show that belief in the resurrection was a core conviction from the earliest days of Christianity, not a later invention.

7. Paul’s Conversion from Persecutor to Apostle

Saul of Tarsus, a zealous Pharisee who persecuted Christians, underwent a radical transformation after encountering the risen Jesus on the road to Damascus. Renamed Paul, he became Christianity’s greatest missionary. His dramatic conversion is attested in his own letters and is difficult to explain without a genuine supernatural encounter.

8. Lack of Contemporary Refutations from Opponents

Despite opposition from Jewish and Roman authorities, no contemporary records exist of anyone successfully refuting the empty tomb or resurrection claims. If the body had been available or the story false, opponents could have easily disproven it in Jerusalem, where the events occurred.

9. Tomb Guarded by Roman Soldiers

The Gospels report that Jesus’ tomb was sealed and guarded by Roman soldiers to prevent theft or tampering. The discovery of the empty tomb despite these precautions makes explanations like grave-robbing implausible, supporting the resurrection narrative.

10. Disciples Faced Martyrdom for Their Claims

Many of Jesus’ disciples, including Peter and James, faced martyrdom for proclaiming the resurrection. It’s unlikely they would die for a known lie. Their willingness to suffer and die for their belief suggests they genuinely witnessed the risen Jesus.

11. Non-Christian Sources Confirm Jesus’ Death and Followers’ Beliefs

Non-Christian historians like Josephus and Tacitus confirm Jesus’ crucifixion and the early Christians’ belief in his resurrection. While these sources don’t affirm the resurrection, they verify the historical context of Jesus’ death and the rapid rise of a movement centred on his resurrection.

12. Resurrection Central to Early Christian Preaching

The resurrection was the cornerstone of early Christian preaching, as seen in Acts and Paul’s letters. This emphasis, even in the face of scepticism and persecution, suggests the event was a historical reality that shaped the movement’s identity.

13. Jewish Leaders Couldn’t Disprove the Empty Tomb

The Jewish leaders, according to Matthew’s Gospel, claimed the disciples stole Jesus’ body, but this explanation lacks credibility, given the Roman guard and the disciples’ initial fear. Their failure to produce a body or a convincing counter-narrative supports the resurrection account.

14. Resurrection Fulfils Old Testament Prophecies

Early Christians, like Paul, argued that Jesus’ resurrection fulfilled prophecies in texts like Psalm 16:10, which speaks of God’s servant not seeing decay. The alignment of Jesus’ resurrection with these texts gave early believers confidence that it was part of God’s divine plan.

15. Changed Lives of Early Believers and Beyond

The resurrection transformed not only the disciples but countless others who embraced Christianity, often at great personal cost. This ripple effect, from the 1st century to today, suggests a powerful, life-changing event at the movement’s core, consistent with the resurrection.

16. Historical Reliability of New Testament Documents

The New Testament manuscripts, written within decades of Jesus’ life, are among the most well-preserved ancient texts. Their early composition and numerous copies support the reliability of the resurrection accounts, which were circulated while eyewitnesses were still alive to verify or challenge them.

17. Lack of Plausible Alternative Explanations

Theories like the stolen body, swoon hypothesis, or mass hallucination fail to account for the empty tomb, the disciples’ transformation, and the rapid spread of Christianity. The resurrection remains the most coherent explanation that fits all the historical data.

18. Enduring Impact on Western Civilisation

The belief in Jesus’ resurrection shaped Western ethics, art, law, and culture for two millennia, inspiring institutions like hospitals and universities. This profound influence, traceable to a single event, suggests the resurrection was a historical reality with unmatched transformative power.

19. The Role of the Resurrection in Early Christian Apologetics

Early Christian apologists, such as Justin Martyr and Irenaeus, frequently used the resurrection as the primary evidence for Christianity’s truth. Their arguments were not based on abstract philosophy but on the historical claim that Jesus had risen from the dead, an event they believed could be verified through eyewitness testimony.

20. Jesus’ Prophecies about His Own Resurrection

Jesus himself predicted his death and resurrection multiple times during his ministry (e.g., Mark 8:31, Matthew 16:21). The fulfilment of these prophecies, as reported in the Gospels, adds a layer of credibility to the resurrection narrative. It suggests that Jesus’ resurrection was anticipated, not a later invention, and that his followers believed it was part of God’s redemptive plan.

Now what?

The resurrection of Jesus stands as the ultimate answer to humanity’s greatest problem: death. Every person is bound by the same fate—no matter our strength, wealth, or wisdom, we all go down to the grave. Death is the great plague that haunts every life and exposes our helplessness. But in Christ, there is hope. He alone has entered the grave and emerged victorious, never to die again.

On the cross, He declared, “It is finished,” proclaiming that His work as the sacrificial Lamb for the sins of His people was complete. Now, risen and reigning, He offers life to all who will look to Him in faith. In Christ, the sting of death is removed, the power of sin is broken, and the fear of hell is replaced with the promise of eternal life.